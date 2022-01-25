City Council delays 4 appointments, including CFO that ex-controller called into question

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members postponed four mayoral appointments Tuesday, Jan. 25.

With two council members absent, the vote was 5-0.

The action came a day after a former city controller announced plans to sue the city, claiming city officials violated various state laws and committed “financial improprieties.”

In doing so, S. Ben Hebert also asked that confirmation of interim CFO Kasey Brown as the city’s permanent CFO be postponed so the City Council can investigate Hebert’s allegations. Brown was among the four appointees up for consideration Tuesday.

Also delayed were the appointments of:

Chris Elberson to the Metropolitan Planning Commission,

Jazmin Jernigan to the Historical Preservation Commission, and,

Shanerika Flemings as assistant city attorney serving as executive counsel to Mayor Adrian Perkins.

JUST IN: Shreveport City Council votes to postpone all appointments on the agenda, including Kasey Brown nomination for city CFO. This comes after a former city controller for Shreveport announced Monday he is planning to sue the city. @KSLA https://t.co/lTzmiXe3Ry — Chandler Watkins KSLA (@CWatkinsNews) January 25, 2022

Councilman Grayson Boucher issued the following statement after Tuesday’s vote:

“With the recent allegations that have been raised about interim CFO Brown, I believe postponing his appointment is the right thing to do. With such serious allegations, it is in the city’s best interest to do an investigation into these serious allegations. The CFO is a critical part of city government and oversees over $400 million. Careful consideration and vetting of any candidate for this position is critical to the fiscal well-being of our city.”

Hebert, the former controller, was fired by the city just days after he claims he refused to participate in financial improprieties he believes violated various state laws. Hebert said he reported these supposed violations to his supervisor and to Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Hebert claims he was discriminated against based on age and race; he also claims his firing was in retaliation for opposing discrimination and for his “whistleblowing” activities.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.