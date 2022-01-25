Chilly & dry the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with the rain across the southern ArkLaTex Monday afternoon we are drying out across the region early this morning and will continue to do so. We are also dealing with some dense fog this morning across the southwest part of the ArkLaTex. After some fog this morning we are tracking sunshine later today and really as we go through the rest of the week. But even though we are tracking sunshine, cooler air from the north will be pushing into the ArkLaTex bringing some cold mornings on the way starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. By Sunday we should start to warm up with highs in the mid-60s with this continuing through Monday of next week.

We are dealing with some areas of dense fog this morning as we kick off your Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the umbrellas at home as rain is clearing out of the ArkLaTex early this morning. While the rain clears out we have Dense Fog Advisories out for most of East Texas this morning. As we go through the morning hours and heading into the afternoon sunshine will return and it should be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking some chilly air that will be pushing through the region likely bringing multiple freezes to the region Wednesday through Saturday as we get a weak reinforcing front Thursday into Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s Wednesday with low 50s likely on the way through the rest of the work week, but besides some cloud cover Thursday we should see a lot of sunshine on the way for the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we should start to see somewhat of a rebound with our high temperatures. Not so much on Saturday as highs are likely not to stay in the mid and upper 50s, but Sunday afternoon in particular milder air will return. Highs are likely to stretch back up into the mid-60s once you get to Sunday afternoon as our wind direction starts to change and southerly flow takes over. This is something you can expect to continue at least we kick off next week as well with more mid-60s Monday.

In the meantime, get ready for sunny but also chilly weather ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!

