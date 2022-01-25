BRPD puts alleged killer behind bars for 8-year-old cold case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A “cold case” is one step closer to closure this week after Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for allegedly killing Cornell Cummings, 36, nearly eight years ago.

BRPD officers arrested Tolley Ray Milton, 37, for second degree murder on Monday, Jan. 24, according to officials.

Cummings, 36, died on Nov. 30, 2014 from complications related to being shot, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office in 2014.

Cummings was shot twice in his upper torso just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2014 in the 200 block of W. Johnson Street. He was rushed to the hospital after officers arrived to the scene and found him with a life threatening injuries. The case was turned over to detectives to investigate, according to WAFB records.

BRPD made the first arrest related to Cummings’ death two years after he died.

Deandre Anthony, 19, was arrested for second degree murder in 2016, according to WAFB records.

At the time, detectives said Anthony was one of two people they believed allegedly shot Cummings.

In December of 2018, the 19th Judicial District Parish of East Baton Rouge issued BRPD a warrant for Milton’s arrest.

According to the warrant, “Reason for belief is based off of evidence located at the scene, injuries and death of victim, and identification of the defendant through a six person photographic line-up.”

