Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BRPD puts alleged killer behind bars for 8-year-old cold case

Tolley Milton
Tolley Milton(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A “cold case” is one step closer to closure this week after Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for allegedly killing Cornell Cummings, 36, nearly eight years ago.

BRPD officers arrested Tolley Ray Milton, 37, for second degree murder on Monday, Jan. 24, according to officials.

Cummings, 36, died on Nov. 30, 2014 from complications related to being shot, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office in 2014.

RELATED: Victim dies 3 months after shooting, murder suspect wanted

Cummings was shot twice in his upper torso just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2014 in the 200 block of W. Johnson Street. He was rushed to the hospital after officers arrived to the scene and found him with a life threatening injuries. The case was turned over to detectives to investigate, according to WAFB records.

BRPD made the first arrest related to Cummings’ death two years after he died.

Deandre Anthony, 19, was arrested for second degree murder in 2016, according to WAFB records.

At the time, detectives said Anthony was one of two people they believed allegedly shot Cummings.

RELATED: BRPD solve another cold case with arrest of teen suspect

In December of 2018, the 19th Judicial District Parish of East Baton Rouge issued BRPD a warrant for Milton’s arrest.

According to the warrant, “Reason for belief is based off of evidence located at the scene, injuries and death of victim, and identification of the defendant through a six person photographic line-up.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser
The impact of crime on tourism in Louisiana
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
Authorities are working a shooting in the City of New Roads.
Authorities report 3 juveniles shot in New Roads
This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil...
Hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.’s body in Memphis being shown in Natchitoches