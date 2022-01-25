Benton man arrested for inappropriately touching 2 juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives, for reportedly inappropriately touching two juveniles.

David Lawrence Smith, 42, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 21 on a warrant that established he not only inappropriately touched two juveniles, but one of the juveniles stated he tried to initiate a sexual relationship.

Smith was charged with two counts of forcible molestation of a juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $300,000.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding crimes against children to contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

