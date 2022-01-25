Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arkansas posts record jump in COVID hospitalizations

Arkansas saw its biggest one-day jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday as a state...
Arkansas saw its biggest one-day jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday as a state panel gave initial approval to set aside more funds for hospital beds to deal with a surge in cases because of the Omicron variant.(KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas saw its biggest one-day jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday as a state panel gave initial approval to set aside more funds for hospital beds to deal with a surge in cases because of the Omicron variant.

The number of people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 increased Monday by 184 to 1,817, the highest number since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee approved using $4.7 million in federal funds to open up 20 more hospital beds and seven intensive care unit beds to treat COVID-19 patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The funding request for the additional beds, which would be available immediately, will also go before lawmakers this week.

“We have reports from parts of the state that beds are scarce and having this additional allotment of beds would certainly meet the need,” Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s healthy secretary, told the panel.

The money is in addition to $50 million in federal funds the state has already set aside to open hospital beds statewide as it faces surge in virus cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The state on Monday also reported 3,243 new cases and 22 new deaths from COVID-19. The true number of cases, though, is likely higher due to people who are testing at home or who are infected but haven’t been tested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting

Latest News

Doctors still strongly encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Doctors still strongly encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Seven-day rolling average of confirmed and possible COVID cases in Arkansas (1/25/22)
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19