Shreveport launching pilot program to target illegally dumped tires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is launching a program to clean up illegally dumped tires.

The city is partnering with Shreveport Green to establish the Waste Tire Cleanup Pilot Program. Per an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), $42,000 will be provided for the program.

“We want to send a clear message that there are consequences for illegal dumping in our community,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “To combat this issue, it’s going to take a comprehensive approach with all city departments and community organizations like Shreveport Green. Building a cleaner Shreveport will take citizens having pride in our city and coming on board with this campaign.”

The city says an assessment will be performed to determine the number of tire stops in the city, then, businesses will be given information cards about proper tire disposal, city ordinances, and policies about proper tire disposal. This card will also include facts about the dangers of illegally dumping tires and the damage it can cause to the environment.

“The mission of the program is to put the spotlight on illegal dumping, also known as ‘midnight’ dumping, a term used to describe disposing of waste tires in unauthorized areas,” said Mortimer Harris, deputy director of property standards. “Another facet of the program is to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne diseases, by removing waste tires from public and abandoned properties and to educate the public about handling and disposing of waste tires.”

As part of the program, a team will also be developed to do community outreach and pass out a survey that will be used to create educational materials for the people of Shreveport.

“Tires are good for vehicles, but they are terrible when dumped in neighborhoods,” said Casaundra Calloway, neighborhood & education program director for Shreveport Green. “Over time, dumped tires can leak toxic chemicals and metals into the ground, waterways, and the air. Rainwater collected inside the tires promotes disease-carrying mosquitos and residents shouldn’t have to look at ugly piles of tires on vacant properties.”

The program will focus its efforts on problem areas identified by citizens. Motion cameras will also be purchased to monitor common dumping sites.

Any neighborhood organization interested in the initiative should contact Terrence Green, director of property standards, at terrence.green@shreveportla.gov.

