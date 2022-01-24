SFD investigating early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning house fire on Monday, Jan. 24.

Crews got the call just after midnight to the 4000 block of Gilbert Drive in the South Highland neighborhood. That’s not far from First Baptist Church.

The fire began in the attic and was under control in less than 30 minutes. Investigators believe the fire is related to a loss of power in the home.

There was only one person inside at the time. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.