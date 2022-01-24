Getting Answers
SFD investigating early morning house fire

Crews got the call just after midnight to the 4000 block of Gilbert Drive in the South Highland...
Crews got the call just after midnight to the 4000 block of Gilbert Drive in the South Highland neighborhood. That’s not far from First Baptist Church.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning house fire on Monday, Jan. 24.

Crews got the call just after midnight to the 4000 block of Gilbert Drive in the South Highland neighborhood. That’s not far from First Baptist Church.

The fire began in the attic and was under control in less than 30 minutes. Investigators believe the fire is related to a loss of power in the home.

There was only one person inside at the time. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

