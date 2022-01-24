SFD crews revive pets following house fire
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several animals are recovering following a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Perrin Street. That’s in the Allendale area of Shreveport.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.
On the scene, crews gave three dogs and one cat oxygen.
A cat and a dog are still unaccounted for.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.