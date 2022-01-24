Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Several pets killed, family home destroyed in Batesville fire

A Batesville family home was destroyed by a fire. (Photo courtesy: Ecko Smith)
A Batesville family home was destroyed by a fire. (Photo courtesy: Ecko Smith)(Courtesy: Ecko Smith)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – An Independence County Family is mourning the loss of several family pets after they were killed in a Friday morning fire that destroyed the family home.

“All they have are the clothes on their backs that they left with that morning and their vehicles,” Ecko Smith, said. Her parents, Jodee and Timothy Hill, lost their home in the fire.

“Their home was not just a home,” Smith said. “It was not a material thing. It was a shelter, where they laid their head at, their food source and where their life was kept.”

The Batesville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 8:30 Friday morning. The Hills were not home at the time of the fire. Smith got the call moments after the fire broke out.

“It is just the most devastating thing,” she said. “You always hear and see about house fires and how tragic it is, but you don’t know how tragic it is until it happens to you.”

When the Hills returned to the home, nearly everything was destroyed by the fire. As the family sifted through the rubble though, they found two important containers that held the ashes of Jodee’s late mom and a family pet.

“The dresser thing that the ashes were in were not touched, not burnt,” Smith said as she held back tears. “It was like the fire went around it. It was not melted. By the grace of God, those were saved thankfully because that is all my mom had left of her Mom and her dog that she loved dearly.”

Six dogs and a rabbit were killed in the fire, according to Smith, who said the pets were like children to her parents, who no longer have children living at home.

“We can rebuild the house, we can start over with the house, but nothing will bring back our fur babies,” she said.

Smith said her parents were told the fire likely started in a living room outlet that the air conditioner was plugged into.

The home was insured, and the American Red Cross is helping the Hills right now. A GoFundMe is set up to help the family out.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Alfred Reynolds
Man in hospital after being shot in face; suspect wanted
Puppy dumped in front of Shreveport business.
Workers recall moment they found puppy dumped in front of business; woman claims to be owner
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Noel Garner D.O.B. 09/07/1994
Police searching for suspect in deadly gas station shooting

Latest News

The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
A stranger who found a Christmas card scorched in the Marshall Fire returned it to its rightful...
Stranger returns Christmas card scorched in Colorado fire to owner