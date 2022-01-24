Rainy Monday evening; dry and cool workweek

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! A damp evening is in store for the southern ArkLaTex as the low pressure system to our south continues to push eastward throughout the rest of the day. Drier conditions will persist for the rest of the week with a few upper level disturbances.

Monday evening: around the time for the commute home, rain from the south will continue to filter into areas mainly near I-20 and further to the south. Most of the rainfall will be light, however scattered heavier downpours are still expected to be mixed in which may cause a little interference on the way home. Take is slow and careful as is persists. During the late evening hours, rain chances will slightly dry for some, but still persist for others before drying out early Tuesday.

Overnight; due to the added cloud cover, temperatures overnight wont fall too cool and not even near freezing. Most areas will drop into the low and mid 40s. Idabel and towards DeQueen will see temperatures overnight in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: By Tuesday morning around 7am, most if not all of the rain should already have tapered off leaving behind temperatures in the 40s and cloud cover. For highs on Tuesday, we’ll warm near average in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a weak cold front that will push through and slightly drop our temperatures.

Wednesday morning will another COLD start to the day as fall way back down in the mid and upper 20s! Bundle up as you head out the door and give yourself extra time on your commute as you wait for the car to heat up. Overnight lows will be chilly once again and mainly below freezing for much of the ArkLaTex.

By the end of the work week, another upper level pattern will slightly usher in another brush of cold air. Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the low to mid 50s with morning temperatures Friday in the mid 30s.

Saturday morning prepare for another start in the 20s. Afterwards, we’ll warm into the upper 50s on Saturday and then even warmer on Sunday where temperatures will feel pleasant and comfortable in the low 60s.

Have a great work week!

