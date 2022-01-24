Ochsner Health to discuss COVID-19 updates on Jan. 24

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner Health will hold a media event on the morning of Monday, Jan. 24 to provide updates on COVID-19.

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Speakers at the event will include:

Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health

Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health

Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health

