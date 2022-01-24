Getting Answers
Ochsner Health to discuss COVID-19 updates on Jan. 24

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m.
Several Ochsner officials, including President Warner Thomas, will speak during the event.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner Health will hold a media event on the morning of Monday, Jan. 24 to provide updates on COVID-19.

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Speakers at the event will include:

  • Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health
  • Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health
  • Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health
  • Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

