Neighborhood evacuated after man barricades himself in Gardere area home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are evacuating some residents who live in the Gardere area, after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home and started shooting.

Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and started shooting. (WAFB)

A huge law enforcement presence is staged at the 2000 block of General Taylor Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office tells WAFB, the man also set fire to the house.

Officials believe the shooter is still inside of the burning house. No other injuries at this time, according to EBRSO.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

