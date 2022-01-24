Getting Answers
Neighborhood evacuated after man barricades himself in Gardere area home

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are evacuating some residents who live in the Gardere area, after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home and started shooting.

A huge law enforcement presence is staged at the 2000 block of General Taylor Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office tells WAFB, the man also set fire to the house.

Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home and started shooting.(WAFB)

Officials believe the shooter is still inside of the burning house. No other injuries at this time, according to EBRSO.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

