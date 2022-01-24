Getting Answers
La. governor proposes budget that invests in all levels of education, focuses on improving state’s critical infrastructure

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference about the proposed budget for the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference about the proposed budget for the state.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a press release from the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Jan. 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted his budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which include significant new, recurring investments in education at every level, including at least a $1,500 pay raise for teachers and monumental new investments in infrastructure across Louisiana.

“After inheriting the largest budget deficit in Louisiana history, my administration worked with the legislature to stabilize Louisiana’s revenues and grow our economy,” said Gov. Edwards.

“In previous budget years, we’ve worked to make small, incremental investments in critical priorities,” Edwards said. “Today, I’m announcing our most significant new investments yet – focusing on education at all levels, including at least a $1,500 pay raise for teachers, funded with recurring state general fund. This budget proposal also includes significant new investments in infrastructure, using non-recurring revenue from surplus, excess, and American Rescue Plan dollars.”

“Louisiana has faced many hurdles and setbacks over the past several years, but we are on the precipice of a recovery and resurgence across all of our communities if we wisely invest our budget surplus and federal funding resources on making long-term projects that maybe once seemed like a dream – new bridges in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, as well as the completion of the I-49 Lafayette Connector and investments in the much needed rebuilding of bridges in rural Louisiana – a reality,” Edwards said. “We have a historic opportunity to improve life in communities across Louisiana, to fix problems relating to sewer and water which plague many of our cities and towns, and to strengthen critical infrastructure that will protect and support our state’s future.”

“In addition to being an infrastructure budget, this budget is also an education budget. I firmly believe that increasing investments in education, from helping our youngest learners to better compensating K-12 teachers, support staff, and college and university faculty while also increasing the funding formula for higher education, is the key to addressing many of our state’s problems,” Edwards said. “I have committed that we will get Louisiana teachers back to the Southern regional average for pay, and I believe we can do that. I have committed to reversing the cuts that crippled our higher education budgets, and I have done that. Each dollar that we invest in education is another step towards creating a state of fair access to opportunity for all Louisianans.”

“This is a budget I am proud of, this is a budget the Louisiana people can be proud of, and this is a budget I believe the Legislature can proudly support,” Edwards said.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will formally present the budget to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

