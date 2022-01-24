Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. Dept. of Health: NWLA sees record high COVID hospitalizations

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are...
According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are currently treating a record number of patients with the virus. In fact, Region 7 falls second to Region 1 (New Orleans).(WRDW)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the ArkLaTex and throughout the country, northwest Louisiana’s hospitals are feeling the surge.

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are currently treating a record number of patients with the virus. In fact, Region 7 falls second to Region 1 (New Orleans).

Collectively, 2,304 patients in Louisiana are currently fighting COVID-19 in hospitals, which is not as high as the state’s fourth surge during the summer of 2021.

Even still, every parish in Louisiana has a ‘high’ risk of community spread, as medical leaders continue vaccination and testing efforts to stymie the spread of the virus.

Locally, LSU Health is resuming COVID vaccinations and testing at the former Chevyland dealership in Shreveport. Residents can get a test or shot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site, located at 2627 Linwood Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found after suspect sets fire to home, starts shooting
The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Retired NBA player and Gonzaga alumnus John Stockton, center, looks on before an NCAA college...
Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule
The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron...
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations
An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death...
Man accused of faking death found after catching COVID