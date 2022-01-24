La. Dept. of Health: NWLA sees record high COVID hospitalizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the ArkLaTex and throughout the country, northwest Louisiana’s hospitals are feeling the surge.

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are currently treating a record number of patients with the virus. In fact, Region 7 falls second to Region 1 (New Orleans).

Collectively, 2,304 patients in Louisiana are currently fighting COVID-19 in hospitals, which is not as high as the state’s fourth surge during the summer of 2021.

Even still, every parish in Louisiana has a ‘high’ risk of community spread, as medical leaders continue vaccination and testing efforts to stymie the spread of the virus.

Locally, LSU Health is resuming COVID vaccinations and testing at the former Chevyland dealership in Shreveport. Residents can get a test or shot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site, located at 2627 Linwood Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.