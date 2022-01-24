Getting Answers
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital

By Chas Jenkins and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A surprising situation took place for an expecting couple in Kentucky.

With a surprise baby on the way, Zach and Whitney Hurt were finishing up their quarantine after catching COVID-19 before being induced.

The couple unfortunately started off the morning of Jan. 14 with sudden contractions.

“So, we knew we needed to go then but it still shouldn’t have been a rush,” Whitney Hurt told WYMT. “At that point, you can contract like that all day long.”

Wasting no time to get on the road, the couple immediately headed towards a hospital in Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Hurt said it did not take long before the situation got worse.

“We got to about Redfox, [Kentucky] and I told him to call 911 for the first time there,” she said. “I realized that we weren’t going to make it.”

The police instructed the couple to keep heading to the hospital.

Hurt said they made it to about eight miles from their destination before more contractions led to her water breaking.

“It’s time and he started to pull off the road and call 911 like he was intending to help,” she said. “Before he could even get off the road and parked, I had another contraction and delivered her myself.”

The husband said it was a stressful experience. He added his only concern was for his wife and newborn daughter.

“I was scared to death but just getting them to the hospital safe and sound was all I was worried about,” Zach Hurt said.

Their newest daughter, Sadie Hurt, arrived safely at the hospital afterwards.

Hurt said the reactions from friends and family were only concerned with her and the baby’s health.

“Something like that could go so wrong so easy,” she said. “They were just like, ‘Is she okay? Are you okay?’ And I mean hundreds of people were reaching out to us.”

The couple said they are happy to have a new addition to the family.

However, Hurt said they have decided to refrain from having more kids.

“I do not want to go through that again, that was traumatizing,” she said. “I mean, it’s fun to tell about now, no part of it was fun. It was so scary.”

The couple said Sadie is perfectly fine and healthy.

They added, however, the truck was a bit of a mess after the incident, but has since been cleaned.

