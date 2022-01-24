Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says the gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a Monday hearing that Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted of himself with guns.

She said the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland can see them.

Cruz’s attorneys had argued that investigators’ seizure of the photos violated his privacy rights.

Jury selection for Cruz’s penalty trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
Puppy dumped in front of Shreveport business.
Workers recall moment they found puppy dumped in front of business; woman claims to be owner

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
A member of the medical staff wearing full PPE brushes a patient's teeth in the Covid-19...
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022