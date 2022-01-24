Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on budget proposal for 2022 legislative session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Gretna, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to discuss his executive budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, and will be streaming live inside this story.

The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session will begin on March 14 and end on June 6.

