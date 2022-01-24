Getting Answers
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Bexar County Sheriff's Office
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies seized nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a Playstation 5 box at a San Antonio McDonald’s.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the San Antonio Police Department worked in a joint operation on January 23 at the McDonald’s parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Loop 1604 N.

During the investigation, a cardboard PS5 box was found in the suspect’s vehicle and it contained seven kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Cristhian Lazo Galindo, 32, and transported him to the Bexar County Jail pending transfer to federal custody.

Galindo will be charged federally within the Western District of Texas for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be worth $350,000.00.

