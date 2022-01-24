Getting Answers
East Texans still on road to Super Bowl after wild Divisional round weekend

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Divisional round of the NFL playoffs did not disappoint and now several East Texans are one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Most notably might be Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Whitehouse native and the chiefs won a wild game against the Bills with Mahomes leading a drive to tie the game with only 13 seconds on the clock to force overtime where Mahomes would get a walk off touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Mahomes has racked up over 4,800 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 2 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship.

The NFC side of the bracket has more of an East Texas vibe. The NFC title game on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. On the Rams side Travin Howard will represent Longview. The third year player has 12 solo tackles this year for Los Angeles. The 49ers have the numbers advantage when it comes to East Texas standouts. Offensive tackle nd Longview native Trent Williams is in an amazing season where he earned his first All-Pro honor. He is joined by fellow Lobo alum JaMycal Hasty who has played a role on special teams and in the running game. He has 16 carries for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. The final East Texan to appear in the championship round is Jeff Wilson, Jr. The Elkhart native was the only East Texan on the 49ers roster when the team faced off against the Chiefs two years ago in the big game. Wilson has 294 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

