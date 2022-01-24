Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

(KSLA) — Check your mailbox for these two letters that taxpayers should not toss.

The federal income tax season began Monday with the IRS reminding taxpayers to be sure their stimulus payment and advance child tax credit information is accurate.

You can do so by looking out for two letters from the IRS.

Both letters include information that can help taxpayers file an accurate 2021 tax return. The IRS says using the information in these two letters when preparing a tax return electronically can reduce errors and avoid delays in processing. If a return includes errors or is incomplete, it may require further review while the IRS corrects the error, which may slow any tax refund.

KEY POINTS FROM THE IRS

Letter 6419 (Advance CTC): In late December 2021 and continuing into this month, the IRS started sending letters to people who received advance CTC payments. It will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021 for the child tax credit.

The letter says “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments” near the top and “Letter 6419″ on the bottom righthand side of the page.

People who received advance CTC payments can also check the amount of the payments they received by clicking using the CTC Update Portal to check online.

Eligible taxpayers who received advance child tax credit payments should file a 2021 tax return to receive the second half of the credit.

Eligible taxpayers who did not receive advance child tax credit payments can claim the full credit by filing a tax return.

The federal government also has launched a website for claiming part 2 of the child tax credit

Letter 6475 (third economic impact or stimulus payment): Late this month, the IRS will begin issuing letters to people who received a third payment in 2021.

This letter will say “Your Third Economic Impact Payment” near the top and “Letter 6475″ on the bottom righthand side of the page.

Most eligible people already have received their stimulus payments.

Letter 6475 is to help people determine whether they are eligible to claim the recovery rebate credit (RRC) for any missing stimulus payment.

People who are eligible for the the recovery rebate credit must file a 2021 federal income tax return to claim their remaining stimulus payment.

People can use their IRS online account to view their Economic Impact Payment amounts.

