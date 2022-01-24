Getting Answers
Damp Monday afternoon and evening for the ArkLaTex

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend! As we turn the page to a new week after a dry start to Monday we are tracking rain as we go through the afternoon and evening hours. The rain should clear out by the time any of you wake up Tuesday morning. After the wet weather later today we are tracking dry and generally sunny weather on tap for the ArkLaTex as we go through the rest of the week and heading towards the weekend. While we are tracking sunny weather, temperatures are trending slightly below average with highs in the low to mid-50s for the region with more freezing mornings Wednesday thru Saturday.

We are tracking wet weather that will be moving into the central and southern tier of the...
We are tracking wet weather that will be moving into the central and southern tier of the ArkLaTex later today.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have an umbrella because while you will not need it this morning you will use later this afternoon. This is the result of a developing area of low pressure to our south that will drive moisture through the region, especially across the southern half of the viewing area. This will provide some drought relief across the southern half of the ArkLaTex, just not enough to make a huge difference.

As we go through the rest of the work week the big story will be the slightly below average temperatures we are expecting for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures should range from the low to mid-50s for highs Tuesday through Friday with lows likely down in the upper 20s and low 30s as the eastern half of the country deals with a broad trough. While temperatures will be on the cooler side we are expecting a pretty good deal of sunshine on the way for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more sunshine likely on the way along with temperatures that will start to moderate. High temperatures Saturday will be trending towards the 60 degree mark. Sunday could be even warmer with highs moving up towards the mid-60s. While there could be some high cloud cover, overall your weekend forecast is looking pretty good for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t forget the umbrella on the way out the door this morning! Have a great week!

