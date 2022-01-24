ARDOT kicking off work zone safety campaign

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Motor vehicle crashes are up in the State of Arkansas over the past two years. Highway officials say this is unacceptable. Traffic leaders are beginning a campaign to change this trend.

“This is something we have been actually working on since last fall, but with these recent events, it’s become more timely and necessary,” said Ellen Coulter with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

The last couple of months have been tough on ARDOT. In separate wrecks, two employees were killed by drivers while in a work zone. Now, leaders say it’s time to act.

“Ultimately, we hope to reverse this trend of rising accidents and injuries in work zones,” Coulter said.

Coulter says in February, ARDOT is teaming up with Arkansas State Police and highway police in a special campaign to protect employees in work zones.

“We do not want this to be a ‘gotcha’ campaign. We want people to know there will be police in work zones looking out for dangerous driving, distracted driving, reckless driving,” said Coulter.

Coulter says the campaign will also serve as protection for drivers. Officials say in 2021, 2,140 work zone crashes were reported in the State of Arkansas, resulting in 16 fatalities and 54 serious injuries.

“So we just want to help all parties involved and just make work zones safer for every person involved, while driving through them or working in them,” Coulter said.

This safety campaign is scheduled to kick off Feb. 2.

