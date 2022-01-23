Getting Answers
Worker suffers burns following fire at Caddo Parish courthouse

Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was revealed to be an electrical fire.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Firefighters said the call originated as a possible explosion and once arriving on scene, crews saw light smoke coming from the building.

A firetruck is parked outside the caddo parish courthouse.
A firetruck is parked outside the caddo parish courthouse.(KSLA)

A spokesperson for the fire department says that a contractor working on the building accidentally drilled into some electrical wires. This caused a flash burn to the worker and set off the sprinkler system in the courthouse. The worker was transported to a hospital immediately.

The scene is still being investigated.

