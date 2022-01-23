Worker suffers burns following fire at Caddo Parish courthouse
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Firefighters said the call originated as a possible explosion and once arriving on scene, crews saw light smoke coming from the building.
A spokesperson for the fire department says that a contractor working on the building accidentally drilled into some electrical wires. This caused a flash burn to the worker and set off the sprinkler system in the courthouse. The worker was transported to a hospital immediately.
The scene is still being investigated.
