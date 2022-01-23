Getting Answers
Truck hits train in Bossier City; Investigation underway

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Police and Fire Department are trying to understand what lead to a truck running into a moving train.

Say a truck and it’s driver slammed into the train as it was crossing an intersection on Old Minden Road. The driver was taken to a local hospital after the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

