Truck hits train in Bossier City; Investigation underway
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Police and Fire Department are trying to understand what lead to a truck running into a moving train.
Say a truck and it’s driver slammed into the train as it was crossing an intersection on Old Minden Road. The driver was taken to a local hospital after the incident.
The accident remains under investigation.
