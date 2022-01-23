Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission asking for winter donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has played a critical role in providing basic necessities, recovery programs and shelter to those in need.

As temperatures drop, the nonprofit is asking for help from the community. Women’s and men’s items needed include:

winter coats

warm clothing (long-sleeve shirts, pants, sweaters)

socks

Donations can be dropped off at 901 McNeil Street, or monetary donations can be made here.

