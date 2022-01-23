Search on for inmate missing from minimum security prison in Pollock

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The U.S. Department of Justice is searching for an inmate who is missing from the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Pollock.

According to a release, Martin Carlos Carrasco was discovered missing from the satellite camp next to the Pollock prison Saturday at around 5 p.m. The satellite camp at USP Pollock is a minimum security facility and currently houses 136 male offenders.

Carrasco was imprisoned on a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess five kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Carrasco is described as a 37-year-old white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. An internal investigation has also been launched. Anyone with information about Carrasco’s whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 318-473-7411.

