More than a dozen displaced after huge apartment building blaze near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after an apartment fire near LSU early Saturday morning, Jan. 22.

According to BRFD, the fire happened at the Bradshaw Apartment Homes located in the 3000 block of July Street, not far from E. State Street and Dalrymple Drive just before midnight.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find that everyone made it out of the building safely.

Officials report that crews began to put the fire out while searching to make sure no more residents were inside.

Firefighters were able to safely contain the fire to one building.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bradshaw Apartments early Saturday morning. (WAFB)

The Red Cross was on scene to help displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, according to BRFD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.