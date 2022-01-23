Getting Answers
More than a dozen displaced after huge apartment building blaze near LSU

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after an apartment fire near LSU early Saturday morning, Jan. 22.

According to BRFD, the fire happened at the Bradshaw Apartment Homes located in the 3000 block of July Street, not far from E. State Street and Dalrymple Drive just before midnight.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find that everyone made it out of the building safely.

Officials report that crews began to put the fire out while searching to make sure no more residents were inside.

Firefighters were able to safely contain the fire to one building.

The Red Cross was on scene to help displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, according to BRFD.

