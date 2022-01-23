Joe Burrow and the Bengals moving on to the AFC championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “That one was fun,” said a smiling Joe Burrow.

For the Bengals and Joe Burrow, yes it was. The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1988 after beating the 1-seed, Tennessee.

“This one was really, really hard, intense game. Apparently this is what playoff football this deep into January is like. It’s really, really hard. It’s just you against a really good team with everything on the line. It’s everyone playing with the same intensity. You just feel the moment,” said Burrow.

The moment wasn’t too big for rookie kicker Evan McPherson. His 52-yarder as time expired put the Bengals one win away from the Super Bowl.

”(McPherson is) unbelievable. He was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick. He give a little warm-up swing and he said, ‘Oh, it looks like we’re going to the AFC championship’ right before he went out there to kick it,” said Burrow.

Burrow is now 4-0 in playoff games if you count his postseason run with LSU 2019 title. The second year QB, as usual, never satisfied with his performance.

“I thought I played really well in the first half. Obviously, there’s always room to improve. There’s a couple of throws I would really like to have back. I thought I made plays when I needed to,” said Burrow.

The Bengals will be on the road again, and again they won’t be favored. That appears to fuel the fire of the Ohio native.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative. We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches. We’re coming for it all,” said Burrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.