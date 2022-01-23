Getting Answers
Homicide in the Westbank leaves one woman dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WESTWEGO, La (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Police is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Westwego that occurred Saturday morning.

At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Krueger Lane. Upon arrival, they discovered a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

