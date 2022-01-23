Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FOUND: Teen who escaped from another juvenile justice center back in custody

Damarion Simmons
Damarion Simmons(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have located the remaining teen who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in the St. Martinville area.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the escaped juvenile, Damarion Simmons, has been arrested, as of 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

New Roads Police Department, Pointe Coupee Fire Department #3, Office of Juvenile Justice, Angola Chase Team, and Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, and K9 Unit assisted in finding Simmons.

Damarion SImmons
Damarion SImmons(Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)

Prior to locating him, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they believed Simmons, who is from Pointe Coupee Parish, could have made his way back there. Officials said Simmons and another juvenile stole a vehicle and three guns in St. Martinville.

The other teen was caught, but Simmons remained on the loose.

Simmons is one of three teens who escaped a youth center in the New Orleans area in November. He was captured in December.

Simmons was incarcerated on theft and sexual battery charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Three escaped Bridge City juveniles returned to custody

Gonzales dog owner arrested after reports of animal cruelty

2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

3 suspects wanted for armed robbery in parking lot on Ben Hur Road, deputies say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Reynolds
Man in hospital after being shot in face; suspect wanted
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
Puppy dumped in front of Shreveport business.
Workers recall moment they found puppy dumped in front of business; woman claims to be owner
Noel Garner D.O.B. 09/07/1994
Police searching for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
Dallas ammunition company expanding to ArkLaTex

Latest News

The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway