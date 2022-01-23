Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut man has been charged by police after allegedly yelling and throwing things at employees at a smoothie shop.

WFSB reports that 48-year-old James Iannazzo has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace, and criminal trespass.

Iannazzo bought a smoothie at a Robeks smoothie shop around 1 p.m. and left, according to police.

Around 1:40 p.m., Iannazzo called 911 and requested emergency services to his home for his son, who was suffering from an allergic reaction. Police say the son was transported to an area hospital.

Iannazzo then returned to the Robeks a short time later and confronted the employees working there. Police say Iannazzo yelled at the employees and demanded to know who made the smoothie that contained peanuts, which caused the allergic reaction.

When the Robeks employees could not provide Iannazzo with an answer, he became irate and started cursing and throwing things at employees, police said. Iannazzo allegedly threw a drink at an employee which hit their right shoulder. The employee did not report any pain or injury from this incident.

According to police, Iannazzo made comments towards an employee referencing their immigration status.

Iannazzo was asked to leave multiple times by the Robeks employees. Police said Iannazzo did not leave the establishment and continued to yell at the employees.

Iannazzo then attempted to open a door that led to an “Employees Only” area but could not get in because the door was locked.

Police said Iannazzo left before they arrived at the store, but he later peacefully turned himself in.

Iannazzo told officers he was upset that his son had a severe allergic reaction and had gone back to the store because of that.

The employees reported Iannazzo never mentioned a peanut allergy, and had only asked that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

Iannazzo’s court date is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.