Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a power outage caused when a contractor accidentally drilled into some electrical wires while working on the building, officials said.

“We are currently assessing the damage, and the electrical system will be undergoing repairs,” parish government spokeswoman Krystle R. Beauchamp said the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Firefighters initially were summoned to the courthouse Sunday morning on a report of a possible explosion.

Upon arriving, they saw light smoke coming from the building.

The contract worker sustained a flash burn when the worker accidentally drilled into some electrical wires, a Fire Department spokesman said.

This set off the courthouse’s sprinkler system.

The worker was taken to a local hospital.

That person’s condition and the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Now workers are assessing the damage to the courthouse’s power grid that caused the power outage.

Meantime, following are details regarding specific offices’ operations:

Tax assessor’s office

All offices closed until the courthouse is reopened.

Sheriff’s Office (courthouse operations)

Fines and bonds can be paid online at www.caddosheriff.org or in person at Sheriff’s Office substations.

Taxes still can be paid online or by mail sent to the address listed on the tax notice.

Clerk of court’s office

A satellite office will be set up in the Caddo Parish juvenile clerk of court’s office, 1835 N. Spring St. in Shreveport, to handle only protective orders, emergency civil lawsuits and mortgages/conveyances. The telephone number is (318) 226-6772.

Visit the clerk of court’s office in Bossier Parish or DeSoto Parish to obtain a birth certificate or a marriage license.

Call (318)-226-6900 for answers to other questions about agencies that operate in the Caddo Courthouse.

