Authorities find missing St. Helena man’s body

65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.
65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death of missing 65-year-old man Steven Virgil Callison.

Officials said Callison was found dead in a wooded area near his home in St. Helena Parish around 10:54 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

His family has been notified, they said.

The sheriff’s office stated that an autopsy will be conducted to determine Callison’s cause of death.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, “This is not the outcome we were praying for, we remained hopeful. Sheriff Williams would like to offer condolences to the family of Mr. Callison.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Callison in the days before he went missing are encouraged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department by calling 225-222-4413, ext. 0. The communications department will connect callers to the detectives division.

