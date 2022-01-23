Getting Answers
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is reporting its biggest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in 2020.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said Saturday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 1,659.

It’s the fifth day in a row the state has set a new record for hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet encouraged Arkansas residents to get vaccinated.

According to health department data, 54% of Arkansas residents age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 504,538 have received a booster dose.

