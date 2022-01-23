3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - More than 6,000 people were left without electricity Saturday night (Jan. 22) after a two-car fatal crash damaged a power pole in Kenner.

Kenner Police said the crash occurred at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street.

According to police, witnesses saw one car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Airline Highway. The second car, traveling southbound on Jackson Street, was crossing over Airline when it was struck by the wrong-way driver.

Both cars hit a power pole, causing power outages in the area of the accident. Entergy crews were on the scene working to restore power.

According to Entergy, the damage is extensive and crews are isolating a portion of the electric system to restore as many customers as possible. An isolated group of customers closest to where the damage occurred may remain without power until repairs have been made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.