3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner

Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - More than 6,000 people were left without electricity Saturday night (Jan. 22) after a two-car fatal crash damaged a power pole in Kenner.

Kenner Police said the crash occurred at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jackson Street.

According to police, witnesses saw one car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Airline Highway. The second car, traveling southbound on Jackson Street, was crossing over Airline when it was struck by the wrong-way driver.

Both cars hit a power pole, causing power outages in the area of the accident. Entergy crews were on the scene working to restore power.

According to Entergy, the damage is extensive and crews are isolating a portion of the electric system to restore as many customers as possible. An isolated group of customers closest to where the damage occurred may remain without power until repairs have been made.

