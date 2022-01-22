Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Garner D.O.B. 09/07/1994
Police searching for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business
Joseph Lee Smith, DOB: 7/25/1987
Child hit by stray bullet at Shreveport motel dies; suspect arrested
SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power)...
SWEPCO to open new facility in Shreveport; bring new jobs
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine