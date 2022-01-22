Sunny and cool weekend. Rain possible Monday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! After the hard freeze this morning, temperatures are finally warming up during the day. Morning temperatures still very cold in the 20s but by the early afternoon, we’ll warm into the 40s and still have mostly sunny skies!

SATURDAY: Highs today will climb into the mid and upper 40s still under ample sunshine so if you have any outdoors plans just dress for the cold and have a good time. This evening, temperatures will quickly cool. By around 7pm, temps will already hit the upper 30s and then around 9 hit near freezing and below.

Overnight tonight, clear skies continue with temperatures dropping in the low to mid and upper 20s. Not expecting as cold or hard of a freeze as last night, but still it will be too cold for pets and sensitive vegetation and people.

Monday will be mostly wet. A low-pressure system will be moving out of the south and will bring some rain with it. Rain totals look to be around a quarter of an inch. This is not from a cold front. At least not initially. Temperatures will be held in check and will top out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday I expect a little more rain in the morning. There is a 20% chance we see some early showers, then it will be drier in the afternoon. The sunshine may also return as well. If so, it will not be much longer before the sun sets. Temperatures will be back to the low to mid 50s for the high. So back to cool temperatures again.

Have a fantastic weekend!

