Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

StepOne Service expands to UT Health North Campus Tyler for patients battling addiction

StepOne Service℠ Expands to UT Health North Campus Tyler for Patients Battling Addiction
StepOne Service℠ Expands to UT Health North Campus Tyler for Patients Battling Addiction(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From April 2020 to April 2021, a record number of deaths from drug overdoses was recorded in the United States. According to the CDC, more than 100,00 people died of a drug overdose in the United States in the first year of the pandemic.

“Especially in light of COVID we’ve seen an uptick in new on-set substance use disorders, relapse,” said Amber Shepperd, the director of StepOne Service at UT Health East Texas.

UT Health North Campus Tyler is now offering StepOne Service℠ which is an inpatient, hospital-based three- to five-day medical detox available to adults requiring medical management of withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and/or opioids.

StepOne Service℠ was first introduced into the UT Health East Texas system in 2019 at UT Health Henderson, and it has successfully served almost 200 patients. This expansion to UT Health North Campus Tyler stems from the need in the East Texas community for additional medical detox options and location flexibility.

“It’s crucial that we have a medical detox because a lot of times, especially with alcohol withdrawal patients, they can have serious adverse effects,” Shepperd said.

Shepperd said the caregivers are in recovery themselves.

“The relatability factor from the StepOne staff is that they’ve been in this,” Shepperd said. “They’ve been in this situation, so if things come up, or if they get antsy and are thinking about leaving, often times that’s squashed pretty quickly because they’re able to talk through that with somebody else that’s been in their shoes.”

Shepperd said StepOne Service℠ and UT Health is the only East Texas Medical detox that is based in a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found after suspect sets fire to home, starts shooting
The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are...
La. Dept. of Health: NWLA sees record high COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death...
Man accused of faking death found after catching COVID
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant