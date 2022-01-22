Getting Answers
Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies delayed to 2023, 2024

FILE - Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020.(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7″ will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

It’s the latest setback for a pair of blockbusters that have been much-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shooting on “Mission: Impossible 7″ was put on hiatus in early 2020. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded by September 2021.

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

