Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Achieving the American Dream is the subject that a foreign journalist has come to East Texas to write a book about.

The focus is on an East Texas police chief that we are familiar with - Manfred Gilow, the Hawkins police chief.

German journalist Stefan Korol is in Hawkins on a mission to write a book about the American dream that Gilow, a native of Germany, has lived out.

Korol and the chief talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how the book will chronicle his humble beginnings to getting into American law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found after suspect sets fire to home, starts shooting
The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, hospitals in Region 7 (Shreveport-Bossier) are...
La. Dept. of Health: NWLA sees record high COVID hospitalizations
Some Shreveport residents want Fair Grounds Field restored to its former glory.
Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Pickup hits train in Bossier City