Workers recall moment they found puppy dumped in front of business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 20, surveillance video surfaced of a puppy being tossed from a car and abandoned in front of Halco Production Machining.

Some workers at the Shreveport business noticed the pup after returning from a lunch break.

“So we went to lunch around 11 o’clock with some managers and then we came back. A car right here, I noticed a dog was underneath it really scared and cold. The Quality Manager Shane Smithers, I got him out here and he it took about an hour to get Buster [the puppy] acclimated, but we brought him into the plant and fed him,” said HR Manager Chauncey Howe.

After making sure the puppy was comfortable, an employee working as a machinist decided to give him a home and named him Buster.

“It broke my heart at first. I came in the parking lot, I saw the dog out here and it just looked lost and so he tried to follow me around a little bit and he wasn’t sure. So, I went inside and got a snack and brought him out and coaxed him over and fed him a little bit and just fell in love with him instantly,” said Larry Farmer.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a woman who claims to be the puppy’s owner.

RELATED: Puppy tossed outside Shreveport business

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.