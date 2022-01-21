Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Workers recall moment they found puppy dumped in front of business

Puppy dumped in front of Shreveport business.
Puppy dumped in front of Shreveport business.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 20, surveillance video surfaced of a puppy being tossed from a car and abandoned in front of Halco Production Machining.

Some workers at the Shreveport business noticed the pup after returning from a lunch break.

“So we went to lunch around 11 o’clock with some managers and then we came back. A car right here, I noticed a dog was underneath it really scared and cold. The Quality Manager Shane Smithers, I got him out here and he it took about an hour to get Buster [the puppy] acclimated, but we brought him into the plant and fed him,” said HR Manager Chauncey Howe.

After making sure the puppy was comfortable, an employee working as a machinist decided to give him a home and named him Buster.

“It broke my heart at first. I came in the parking lot, I saw the dog out here and it just looked lost and so he tried to follow me around a little bit and he wasn’t sure. So, I went inside and got a snack and brought him out and coaxed him over and fed him a little bit and just fell in love with him instantly,” said Larry Farmer.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a woman who claims to be the puppy’s owner.

RELATED: Puppy tossed outside Shreveport business

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Garner D.O.B. 09/07/1994
Police searching for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
Joseph Lee Smith, DOB: 7/25/1987
Child hit by stray bullet at Shreveport motel dies; suspect arrested
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business
SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power)...
SWEPCO to open new facility in Shreveport; bring new jobs
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

Latest News

Anthony Jerome Edwards
Missing 65-year-old man found safe
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Noel Garner D.O.B. 09/07/1994
Police searching for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
Suspect sought in deadly gas station shooting
Suspect sought in deadly gas station shooting