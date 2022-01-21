Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

West Virginia reporter shares story after getting hit by vehicle during live report

By WSAZ News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey said she avoided any serious injuries after she was hit by an SUV on live television Wednesday night.

Yorgey was about to do a live report on a water main break for the station’s 11 p.m. newscast when the vehicle hit her from behind.

The impact of the collision sent Yorgey into her camera as she fell to the ground.

“Oh my God, I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey said just seconds after the collision during the live shot.

After being hit, you can hear a woman, who Yorgey said was behind the wheel, ask her if she was OK. Yorgey reassured the woman behind the wheel, a West Virginia American Water worker nearby and anchor Tim Irr that she was OK and kept reporting.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” she said. “I am so glad I’m OK.”

Yorgey said she was on the pavement of the apartment complex, not actually on the road, when the collision occurred. She said it happened so quickly that she wasn’t initially aware she had been struck by a vehicle.

She thanked her coworkers and the community for their love and support.

“I appreciate that,” she said. “I’ve had so many people who’ve reached out to me.”

Yorgey went to the hospital after the collision to get checked by doctors.

“My boss took me to the hospital, and I did get checked out. Everything is OK. I am good, (a) little bit sore but nothing major and no broken bones!”

Yorgey announced earlier this month she has accepted a job at WTAE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and she plans to start in February.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man seriously injured in convenience store shooting; suspect sought
SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power)...
SWEPCO to open new facility in Shreveport; bring new jobs
Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson were set to go to trial...
Ruling date changed for officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen’s death
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

Latest News

Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Josh Duggar seeks new trial or acquittal in child porn case
Louie Anderson dies
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says