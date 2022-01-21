West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell formally announces bid for second term

West Monroe La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell formally announced her run for reelection at an event on January 20. Mitchell met with voters at the Hamilton House Inn on Trenton Street. Mitchell said she’s running to keep the momentum in West Monroe going.

“There have been accomplishments made in all aspects,” explained Mayor Mitchell. “On infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and quality of life.”

Mitchell first won election in 2018 after serving on the Board of Alderman for six years, ousting longtime Mayor Dave Norris.

In this race, she faces businessman Don Nance, who has criticized Mitchell’s plan to spend $18 million to build an indoor sports complex.

“It’s not a fly-by-night,” responded Mayor Mitchell. “It is vetted. It is researched. There is data to support everything, and the community is excited about it. It is going to add a 21-million-dollar boost to our local economy.”

Mitchell added that the $21 million would be an annual figure.

On reducing crime, Mitchell says West Monroe has made huge strides during his time in office.

“We have a community police unit that has been formed in the last two years that is out, getting in the community, addressing issues,” Mitchell told KNOE.

Mitchell says her top priority in a second term would be continuing economic development within city limits.

“See more business locate here in West Monroe,” said Mitchell. “Every day, we work to make West Monroe the place where people and businesses want to be.”

Early voting begins on March 12, with election day slated for March 26.

