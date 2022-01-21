Getting Answers
‘Unsung heroes:’ City of Shreveport relaunches award to highlight some of the community’s finest

The ‘Love Shreveport’ award was created in 2019.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following a two year hiatus because of COVID-19, Shreveport city leaders are relaunching an award meant to shine a light on some of the city’s everyday heroes.

The ‘Love Shreveport’ award was created in 2019 and encourages community members to nominate residents they believe are positive ambassadors for the city.

Tap or click here to nominate an individual for the ‘Love Shreveport’ award.

“It’s important to recognize these folks because they are what make this city so great,” said Marquel Sennet, communications director for the City of Shreveport. “We hope that if we spotlight them, it might encourage someone else to follow their example and do some good.”

Winners of the award will be announced each month and will receive a special ‘Love Shreveport’ shirt.

Sennet said anyone in the city can be nominated - from a family member or friend - to a neighbor or church member.

“We really want to showcase those unsung heroes, that person who may help a neighbor in need,” Sennet added. “Those are really the people we are trying to showcase, really the folks who don’t want the attention - but we want to brag on them.”

