SPD searching for missing 65-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Anthony Jerome Edwards, 65, was last seen walking around his neighborhood on Oak Forest Lane.

He is around 5′5 in height and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing overalls and a shirt.

If you have any information on Edwards’ whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

