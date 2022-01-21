Getting Answers
Sexual predators targeting children through online games

Tips to keep your child safe
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police says sexual predators are targeting children through online games, and they are warning parents to get involved. LSP says many children are playing to connect with their friends, but officials say this is how predators find their victims.

“The gaming systems are huge. These children get online to play with people across the world, and they may be giving sensitive information out,” said Sergeant Scott Moreau, Louisiana State Police of Public Affairs.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana Prevention Educator, Camille Phillips says, the more popular social media sites are being watched the most by predators.

“Like Snapchat or Instagram, those are kind of the popular sites and TikTok. I know for sure Instagram and Snapchat have places where you can tag locations, times, and things like that for kids and minors, I would suggest not doing that,” she said.

Sgt. Moreau is warning parents to educate themselves on the social media sites their child uses. Then become involved in what they’re doing, and who they are talking to.

“They need to have a username and password. It’s not just cell phones it’s computers, digital cameras, WebCams, that connect to the internet,” said Sgt. Moreau.

He says protecting your child starts with knowing the rules of online safety.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

