Dallas ammunition company expanding to ArkLaTex

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A company in the Dallas area is expanding to Bowie County and bringing new jobs to the community.

Property at TexAmericas Center Industrial Park covers over 170 acres of land. It was once used for manufacturing munitions at the former Lone Star Ammunition plant, but will soon become the home of Expansion Ammunition.

Richard Smissen is the founder and president of Expansion Ammunition. He says the new business will manufacture ammunition for law enforcement, home defense and for the shooting sport. Smissen says they hope to hire around 150 people over the next three months. Once fully operational, that number should increase to more than 400 employees.

“We need chemists, we need energetic line holders, we need transportation folks, we need packaging, we need administrative,” he said.

Smissen says they will invest around $100,000 in this plant over the next few years.

“We know for a fact we will have the largest plant in Texas, which in our sphere means the world,” he said.

Executive Director for TexAmericas Center Scott Norton says Expansion Ammunition will be a big economic boost to the area, as it will be the largest employer at the industrial site.

“Our purpose here at TexAmericas Center is to use this former military facility we acquired from the Base Alignment Closure Act to create jobs and tax base for the entire region,” he said.

The company is holding a job fair on Jan. 29 on the plant site at 523 Titus Road.

