Coldest weather of the season to close out week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with the coldest air of the season across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are down in the 20s with a light breeze making it feel like it is in the teens. As we go through the day we should see more sunshine, but our temperatures will not be moving up all that much with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Lows could potentially be even colder Saturday morning before we start to see some moderation with our temperatures over the weekend with highs on Sunday back near the 60 degree mark. Just as soon as temperatures start to move up we are tracking our next weather maker later Monday afternoon and evening that will bring some rain to the region followed by some more cool temperatures as we go through the rest of the week.

We are dealing with the coldest air of the winter season this morning across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a coast, hat, and gloves as temperatures are down in the 20s this morning with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the teens. As we go through the day we will be warming up into the low to mid 40s with a great deal of sunshine across the ArkLaTex, but coats will still be needed all day long.

Heading into the weekend it will start much like how the work week will finish, very cold. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely be the coldest of the season will low 20s likely in Shreveport and teens not out of the question for the northern ArkLaTex. The good news is that thanks to ample sunshine and our wind direction starting to shift to out of the south we should see milder temperatures first to around 50 Saturday, and then potentially back up to 60 Sunday afternoon. So while the mornings will be brutal, the afternoons will be tolerable across the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking our next chance for rain early in the week, something we really need across the ArkLaTex. Clouds will quickly move in on Monday morning and by the afternoon hours we are tracking showers that will push into the region. Expect the rain to last through the evening hours, but to move out by the time you wake up Tuesday morning. Behind the low expect chilly temperatures with highs around 50 and lows that could once again be subfreezing as we go through the middle of the week.

In the meantime, make sure you are staying nice and warm this morning! Have a great weekend!

