Texarkana Arkansas District Court temporarily closed due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - If you have business with the Texarkana Arkansas District Court, you will have to wait a while.

Officials have closed the court until the week of Jan. 24 due to COVID-19 exposure in the office. All court dates scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled. Court leaders say the health and well being of employees and the public is a high priority.

This closure also will affect those paying misdemeanor tickets. District Judge Tommy Potter says they hope to be back in business Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.