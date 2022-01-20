Getting Answers
Texarkana Arkansas District Court temporarily closed due to COVID-19

(WILX)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - If you have business with the Texarkana Arkansas District Court, you will have to wait a while.

Officials have closed the court until the week of Jan. 24 due to COVID-19 exposure in the office. All court dates scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled. Court leaders say the health and well being of employees and the public is a high priority.

This closure also will affect those paying misdemeanor tickets. District Judge Tommy Potter says they hope to be back in business Tuesday, Jan. 25.

