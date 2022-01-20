Getting Answers
TASD temporarily closing due to COVID-19, staffing shortages

(Texarkana Arkansas School District (custom credit))
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Schools in the Texarkana Arkansas School District will be closing from Friday, Jan. 21 through Monday, Jan. 24 due to increased numbers in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

The district says they saw a decrease in staff absences after their previous school closure. However, positive cases and quarantine numbers have risen once again.

All students Pre-K through 12th grade will use Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) for Friday’s school closure, which may include instructional paper packets or digital learning.

Campuses will be deep cleaned to prepare for when students and staff return.

